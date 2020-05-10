Catherine Rose Wall, nee Coyle, went to God on May 1st at the age of 101 years. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Wall, Sr., her favorite singer and dance partner. She is survived by her four children, Rev. John J. Wall, Janeen (Richard) Schmaedeke, James (Jacqueline), and Mary Kay Wall; her adoring grandchildren, Patrick (Jennifer), Kara, Kevin (Renee), Katlin, Catherine, Leo, Patrick Coyle, Janeen (Brendan), and Bridget; and her great-grandchildren Grace Catherine, Maggie, Colette, Finnley, and Aidan.
Catherine understood that the secret of life is to give it away in love. She lived accordingly, sharing her home with various relatives through the years, and caring for several through their final days. She welcomed unexpected guests to her table; lent her trusted ear and seasoned wisdom to whomever sought them; and built relationships across generations and backgrounds.
Her circle widened when she retired from Illinois Bell in the 1980s, and gave her graciousness and vitality to the Old St. Patrick's Church reinvigoration initiated by her son, Fr. Jack Wall. Over two decades, Catherine welcomed and connected countless people into the church community. She enjoyed many St. Pat's special events, still gliding elegantly across the dance floor into her nineties.
Numbers never defined her: neither age, nor time, nor how much of herself to give. She was always all-in and focused on now.
Catherine exuded dignity and warmth, exhibited in her ability to be fully engaged with whomever she was speaking. She remained current on world events and delighted in the daily lives of those she loved until her last day. With "thank you and I love you," she bid us good night.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Catherine Wall's life will be held at Old St. Patrick's Church on a date to be announced. Donations may be made to Catholic Extension www.catholicextension.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. 60482. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Catherine understood that the secret of life is to give it away in love. She lived accordingly, sharing her home with various relatives through the years, and caring for several through their final days. She welcomed unexpected guests to her table; lent her trusted ear and seasoned wisdom to whomever sought them; and built relationships across generations and backgrounds.
Her circle widened when she retired from Illinois Bell in the 1980s, and gave her graciousness and vitality to the Old St. Patrick's Church reinvigoration initiated by her son, Fr. Jack Wall. Over two decades, Catherine welcomed and connected countless people into the church community. She enjoyed many St. Pat's special events, still gliding elegantly across the dance floor into her nineties.
Numbers never defined her: neither age, nor time, nor how much of herself to give. She was always all-in and focused on now.
Catherine exuded dignity and warmth, exhibited in her ability to be fully engaged with whomever she was speaking. She remained current on world events and delighted in the daily lives of those she loved until her last day. With "thank you and I love you," she bid us good night.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Catherine Wall's life will be held at Old St. Patrick's Church on a date to be announced. Donations may be made to Catholic Extension www.catholicextension.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. 60482. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.