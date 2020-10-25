1/1
Charles T. Woodfall
Charles Theodore Woodfall; 94 of Evergreen Park; passed away in is home October 12, 2020. Born in Charleston, IL; he was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Charles fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was married to the late Thelma nee Strough for 52 years. Charles is survived by his three children; Joan (the late Larry) Wolfe, Steve (Laura) Woodfall and Janet Woodfall as well as a granddaughter, Stefanie Woodfall and many nieces and nephews. Charles spent his life in the dairy industry and upon retiring pursued his passion for hunting and fishing. He was a fiercely independent man as well as an avid outdoorsman. Charles was a long-time member of the Chicago Bow Hunters and the Free Masons of IL Lodge #1171. Arrangements entrusted to Kosary Funeral Home (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Other ways to show your sympathy

