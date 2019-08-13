Home

Clarence Crosby Close


1926 - 2019
Clarence Crosby Close, M.D. died peacefully at age 93 on Tuesday, August 6 at his home In Northbrook, IL. Clare Close was born on March 8, 1926 in Lockport, Illinois to Ralph and Dessie Close. One of three children, Doctor Close joined the Army Air Force at age 18 and served as a radioman on B-29s from 1944-1946, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. This created a lifetime love of flying and for many years, Dr. Close was an expert glider pilot.

Returning to his native state in 1946 after discharge, he earned his undergraduate degree in pre-medicine at Northwestern University. Doctor Close completed medical school at the University of Illinois at Chicago and interned at Cook County Hospital. In 1950, he and Luann Denning were married. Together, they raised five children in Northbrook: Wayne, Kevin, Karen, Brian and Craig. In 1954, Doctor Close established a family medical practice in Northbrook, making house calls, delivering babies, performing surgery and sharpening his skill as an expert diagnostician. He retired in 1993. He found time to serve on the original board of directors for the First National Bank of Northbrook and was elected twice as the Head of Family Practice at Highland Park Hospital. An early "audiophile", Dr. Close traveled across Chicago recording some of the great classical music performers of the area during the 1960s.

He was preceded in death by his beloved Luann after 54 years of marriage and is survived by his five children Wayne, Kevin, Karen, Brian, and Craig; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and his companion Patricia Conard who made him happy for the final 12 years of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clare's memory to the Chicago Botanic Garden, chicagobotanicgarden.org, 1000 Lake Cook Road Glencoe, IL 60022

Plans for a celebration of Clare's life are pending. Those wishing to participate or contribute memories to Clare's Remembrance page please contact [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
