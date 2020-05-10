Clarence H. Weber
1930 - 2020
Clark Weber, 89 of Evanston, Il passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, WI on November 24, 1930, he was the son of the late Estelle and Clarence A. Weber and brother of the late Richard Weber. Clark's loving wife Joan preceded him in death in 2018. He served 4 years in the US Navy during the Korean War as a Radioman 3rd class. His career in radio began in Wisconsin and in 1961 he joined WLS as a rock and roll disc jockey. Over the years his voice was heard on many Chicago radio stations. In 2015 he was inducted into the Illinois Broadcaster Association Hall of Fame. Clark is survived by his daughters, Ann (Alan) Lesar, Peggy (Charlie) Barthold, Jeanne (Matthew) Wakenight and Janet (Robert) Bryan. Clark was the proud grandfather of Beth (Andy) Christensen, Megan (Todd) Eckroat, Geoff Lesar, Ryan, Reed, Britton and Betsy Barthold, Nick, Alex (Amelia), Bennett and Madeline Wakenight, Jenna (Gil) Watts and great grandchildren Noah and Charlotte Christensen. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Beth Wood and nephews Bret and Chad Tollefson. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2515 Central Park, Evanston, IL 60201, The Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 8707 Skokie Blvd., Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077, Northshore Hospice 4901 Searle Pkwy., Skokie, IL 60076 or to the charity of your choice.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
