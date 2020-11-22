1/
Colleen C. Dwyer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen C. Dwyer, passed away November 20, 2020, born November 5, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late Dr. Philip and Margaret Mary McGrath. She married F. Patrick Dwyer in Peoria, IL on April 21, 1956. He proceeded her in death February 18, 1977. Loving mother of Daniel (Kathy Stepp), Deborah (Thomas) Giese, Kevin (Ethel), and the late Margaret Mary. Proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 10. Loving sister of Sr. Sheila OSB 'Marmae', Sheila Ogilvie, Stephen (Barbara) McGrath, Kathleen (Carl) Larosche, Mary Elizabeth (Gregory) Kolb, the late Philip (Eileen) McGrath, and the late Susan (William) Beckman. Adored aunt and friend of many. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Colleen's name appreciated to St. Mary of Providence, Chicago at: smopchicago.org, are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drake & Son Funeral Home. For information: 773-561-6874.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved