Colleen C. Dwyer, passed away November 20, 2020, born November 5, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late Dr. Philip and Margaret Mary McGrath. She married F. Patrick Dwyer in Peoria, IL on April 21, 1956. He proceeded her in death February 18, 1977. Loving mother of Daniel (Kathy Stepp), Deborah (Thomas) Giese, Kevin (Ethel), and the late Margaret Mary. Proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 10. Loving sister of Sr. Sheila OSB 'Marmae', Sheila Ogilvie, Stephen (Barbara) McGrath, Kathleen (Carl) Larosche, Mary Elizabeth (Gregory) Kolb, the late Philip (Eileen) McGrath, and the late Susan (William) Beckman. Adored aunt and friend of many. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Colleen's name appreciated to St. Mary of Providence, Chicago at: smopchicago.org
, are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drake & Son Funeral Home. For information: 773-561-6874.