Daniel H. Saura
Daniel H. Saura, age 41, of Northbrook. Beloved husband of Jaclyn, nee Gragnani, Saura; loving father of Anthony and Mia Saura; dear son of Eusebio and Nancy, nee Gerardi, Saura; fond brother of Kate Saura. Visitation, Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of Prayer Service, 3 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment private. [ PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. ] Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
16
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
August 13, 2020
