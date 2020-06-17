Darlene A. Stynoski, nee DeStarkey, age 89. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Robert C.; Loving mother of Linda (Ken) Anselmo, Victoria (Joe) Ignoffo, Roberta (Al) Borowski and the late Deborah (the late Joe) Buda; Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Eric, Larry (Cindy), Amanda and Jennifer & great grandmother of Noah, Luke, Peyton, Jaxson, Mason and Mia; Dearest sister of the late Donald (the late Della) DeStarkey, Janice (the late Rollie) Den Ruyter, Gary (the late Karen) DeStarkey and Sharon DeStarkey; Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave., proceeding to St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.