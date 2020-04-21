|
SWEITZER, DAVID A.
David Allen Sweitzer of Northbrook, 63, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12 after a long battle with cancer. Loving husband to Kathryn (Kam). Predeceased by his parents Dr. Caesar and Rachel Sweitzer and his brother Dean. In addition to Kam, survived by his brothers Caesar (Peg) and Rick (Helen), brother-in-law Kent, and sisters-in-law Pat, Heather and Mary. Much-loved uncle to Emily Jane, Charles, Rachael, Christopher, Taylor, Anna, Mark, Amanda and Emily Claire.
David was born and raised in Wilmette. He was genuinely devoted to his family and had life-long friends all over the country. Once you met David you never forgot him! He had a passion for gathering people together and he was always successful because of his generous heart, kind spirit and genuine interest in everyone he knew. He was a gifted storyteller with remarkable recall. There will be much love and laughter as those stories are shared in his memory.
A memorial service to celebrate David's life will be planned later this summer once we all can be together again. An online gathering will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Contact [email protected] for details.
In lieu of flowers, to honor David's love of fishing with friends, donations may be made in Dave's memory to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (nfwf.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020