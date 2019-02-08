Home

David E. Drehmer, Ph.D., 69, of Downers Grove, formerly of Westmont, Clarendon Hills and Chicago, IL, passed away on February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Marybeth; loving father of Jeremy (Devon) and Charles (Laura) Drehmer. Proud grandfather of Henry, Grace and Madeline; dear brother of Susan Ice (Greg). Born in Dodge City, KS to the late Donna and Lawrence Drehmer. David was an esteemed faculty member at DePaul University for 40 years where he was an Associate Professor in the Department of Management & Entrepreneurship. He was also a licensed clinical psychologist with a private practice in Naperville, IL. A memorial service will take place in the spring.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
