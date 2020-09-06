Dave was such a wonderful neighbor and friend to my late parents Marty and Helen. With everything he had going on in his life he found time to visit them while in the hospital or at the nursing home. He never complained and always had a smile on his face. He always put a smile on my mothers face. I hope he enjoys those sunsets now as he looking down. What a wonderful person he was. He will truly be missed.

Gary And Mary Anne Roth

Friend