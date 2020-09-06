1/1
David J. Rezek
David J. Rezek, age 85, peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side on August 31, 2020. Son of the late Otto and Claire Rezek. Dear brother of Thomas Rezek (late wife MaryAnn) and the late Jane Rezek (Vic Schymeinsky). Loving husband of Ligaya A. Rezek. Devoted father of Robert (Lowen), Francis, and Anna Rezek and to his step-children Albert Solis (Christina), Helen Coughlin (Kelly), Marylou Cleff (Timothy), Esteban Solis, Maria Delmonico (Bryan), Jude Solis (Vivien), and Nestor Solis (Laura). Grandfather of Emily (Tim), Valerie, Stephanie (Aaron), Michael Anthony, Jason, Stephanie, Tim Jr., Christopher, Vanessa, Daniel, Bryan Jr., Maria (Josh), Joseph, Charmaine, James, Jacob, Jovie, Donovan, Evangeline, Viviana and Michael Francis. Great grandfather of Derek, Ava, Leo, and Meredith. Fond Uncle of the Doherty children: Michael, Coco, Cathy, Chrissy, Paul and the Rezek children: Daniel, Thomas Jr. Matthew, Michael, and Natasha.

We would also like to acknowledge David and Ligaya's longtime caregivers, Juliet Keefner and Katrina Kenady who have been at their side for many years.

Born in Chicago on June 9, 1935 David graduated from Saint Patrick's High School in Chicago in 1953. He then attended Saint Procopius College (presently Benedictine University) as a Divinity Student and graduated Maryknoll of Glen Ellyn in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy. David excelled in both basketball and football claiming All-City Honors in high school and All-Conference awards in college for both sports. He went on to study Professional Training of Theology in Maryknoll, New York and graduated there in 1962.

David served as a Maryknoll Missionary priest in the southern island of the Philippines called Mindanao. He loved his vocation as a priest and he loved the people for whom he served. He would always say that the Philippines had the greatest sunsets and waterfalls in the world. David left the priesthood in 1969 and met his wife, Ligaya. They married in 1970 and remained in holy matrimony for 50 years. David and Ligaya returned to Chicago at the end of 1972. He then spent the rest of his life running his tree business in the southwest suburban area, mainly in Hinsdale.

David was the epitome of hard work. He always prided himself in his work ethic and his ability to relate to others. He spent a great deal of time volunteering at The Port Soup Kitchen in the Back of the Yards neighborhood of Chicago. He always felt there was a need to serve the less fortunate. David and Ligaya continued to be actively involved with the Maryknoll Missionaries. He always wanted to retire in the Philippines but never got the chance. Well, we can all proudly agree that he will soon be there watching the greatest sunsets in the world. Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 from 3PM~8PM with a service at 5PM at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL. For funeral info 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
8
Service
05:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dave will be missed. He & the family are in our prayers
Lynn Prete
Friend
September 4, 2020
Dave was such a wonderful neighbor and friend to my late parents Marty and Helen. With everything he had going on in his life he found time to visit them while in the hospital or at the nursing home. He never complained and always had a smile on his face. He always put a smile on my mothers face. I hope he enjoys those sunsets now as he looking down. What a wonderful person he was. He will truly be missed.
Gary And Mary Anne Roth
Friend
