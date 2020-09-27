Donald Carlson

Carlson, Donald, Age 86, long time resident of Chicago and Oak Lawn, Age 86 Born into Eternal Life September 18 the, 2020. Preceded in passing by beloved and adored wife of 56 years, Joan Carlson on May 19th, 2020; Beloved parents, Harry and Rose (Miller/Milnick/Mielnykevich) and brother Eric.
Inspirational, motivational and deeply loved 'Poppie'and Father to Cynthia (Mark Seger), Brian (Sharon) and Grandfather to Vincent Carlson. Uncle to the Selig, Masokas and Drake Families. Also thru marriage Grandfather to Julia Lanaris.
Donald served in The United States Army Core of Engineers as a Private 1st Class. He served as Assistant to The Educational Specialist in Europe educating and guiding members of The Army Core of Engineer's. He was a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology enjoying a wonderful career in Civil Engineering throughout the world, the Chicago land area and Illinois. He worked for many prominent construction companies as well as a partnered in General M&K. Notable Chicago structures are The Standard Oil Building (AON Center), the Bigsby andKruthers Building in Lincoln Park as well as many other structures in Illinois and Internationally
Donald was a wonderful, loving and talented guiding light. His knowledge, passion and love for life shone the way for those he loved, his family and those to whom he mentored. Don was a long time resident of Chicago's Burnside neighborhood meeting his wife Joan also from Chicago's south side, living briefly in The Marquette Park neighborhood before residing in Oak Lawn for 53 years. They spent many winters in sunny Palm Springs and Indio, California. Don and Joan lived and exemplified the love and friendship of a lifetime. Their passion, love and grace will surely be an example to all who had the honor of knowing them.
A Celebration of life/Memorial Mass, in honor of Donald and Joan, will take place at a later date. Donald will be laid to rest in The Wall of Honor at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be make to The American Lung Association
or The American Heart Association
. Please share your memories, share your condolences and sign the guest book. Further updated details regarding the mass and memorial will be available on https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/downers-grove-il/donald-carlson-9378292