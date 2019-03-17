Dorothy Bowman Trippel died March 9. Born 1924, Portland, Oregon, daughter of Harold Leonard Bowman and Gertrude Butterfield Bowman. Her family moved to Chicago in 1933. She attended Hyde Park High School, Swarthmore College and the University of Chicago. She married Otto H. Trippel, Jr., in 1947. By 1956 they had six children and moved to Evanston. She was active in local concerns: cofounding the Dewey Community Conference; working to integrate housing in Evanston; creating and teaching an interdisciplinary psychology/anthropology class at Evanston Township High School; managing a large Scandinavian Design retail store; volunteering at the Evanston Ecology Center; teaching in Evanston's adult literacy program. She enjoyed many friendships, reading, and attending concerts. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, then the Unitarian Church of Evanston, and finally Evanston Friends Meeting. She is survived by five children, Stephen, David, Barbara, Mary and Mark. One son, Grant, predeceased her. A memorial service held later this spring will be announced in the local Evanston papers. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Friends Service Committee. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary