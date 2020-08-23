Dorothy B. Unger nee Baumhart, beloved wife of the late Harold Unger; loving mother of Chris, Mary Jo (David) Mandula, & the late Carol Unger; dear grandmother of Christopher, Ashley & Taylor Unger and Ryon, Lindsy & Zach Kendrick; fond sister of Florence (Robert) Biewald, the late Rev. Raymond C. Baumhart, S.J., the late Jerome (Judy) & the late James (Barbara) Baumhart; aunt of many. Private family funeral service and interment will be Monday. Any memorials should go to the Ray Graham Association, for further info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com