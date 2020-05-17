Edwin J. Wojciechowski (85), of Willowbrook, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Beloved husband to Jean (Krzystofiak),loving father to Susan (John) Alexander and (late) David Wenckunas, cherished grandfather to Nicole (Daniel) Herbin, Kristy Alexander, Eric Alexander, Bryan and Kevin Wenckunas and great-grandfather to Madeline and Jacob.
Dear brother to Eugene (Barbara) Wojciechowski, (late) Leonard (Jackie) Wojciechowski, Lorraine Wojciechowski and Joann (George) Gorecki. Devoted uncle to Marc, Jennifer, (late) Danny, Michael, Brian, Debbie, Lisa, Frank, Cathy, Lenny, Timmy, Kelly and Debbie and many great-nieces and nephews.
Ed was a true family man who embraced all the young people who entered his life – his favorite activities with them were pumpkin carving, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and telling stories. He was also an avid fisherman with many great tales of going to Canada and Bass & Gill Club. His passion was to bring life to his garden and knew where every plant or flower came from in his yard. His love of travel brought him to many places worldwide, but his favorite trip was to Italy. He will be missed by the many whose lives he touched.
Private family service at a future date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In honor of Ed's life, donations will be accepted by the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans at: http://helpaveteran.org/donate
Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com.
Dear brother to Eugene (Barbara) Wojciechowski, (late) Leonard (Jackie) Wojciechowski, Lorraine Wojciechowski and Joann (George) Gorecki. Devoted uncle to Marc, Jennifer, (late) Danny, Michael, Brian, Debbie, Lisa, Frank, Cathy, Lenny, Timmy, Kelly and Debbie and many great-nieces and nephews.
Ed was a true family man who embraced all the young people who entered his life – his favorite activities with them were pumpkin carving, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and telling stories. He was also an avid fisherman with many great tales of going to Canada and Bass & Gill Club. His passion was to bring life to his garden and knew where every plant or flower came from in his yard. His love of travel brought him to many places worldwide, but his favorite trip was to Italy. He will be missed by the many whose lives he touched.
Private family service at a future date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In honor of Ed's life, donations will be accepted by the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans at: http://helpaveteran.org/donate
Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.