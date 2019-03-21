Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Nevins "Beth" Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elizabeth (Beth) Nevins Hall, of Northbrook, IL, died from pancreatic cancer on March 16, 2019 surrounded by family. She was 59.Beth grew up in Winnetka, IL. She graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a B.A. in Economics and earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Beth married Jeff Hall, the love of her life, in 1989. They moved to Northbrook where they raised their two sons Nick and Eric. At the time of her diagnosis, she was a Senior Vice President at the Northern Trust in Lake Forest.Beth loved sports, competition and adventure. Her brothers taught their little sister to throw a ball "like a boy" when she was very young and that was the beginning of a lifelong passion. At New Trier West she played field hockey, volleyball, badminton and softball each of her 4 years and earned the title "Athlete of the Year" during her senior year. During her college years in Colorado, skiing became her new sports passion. For the remainder of her life no winter was complete without ski trips to the west with family and friends. Throughout her adult life she played on paddle tennis and softball teams. She played paddle competitively until several months before her death. During Hall family vacations to Charlevoix, Michigan, she loved playing hard-fought volleyball, and sailing, waterskiing, and paddle-boarding.Beth's family and friends remember her kind and loving nature. She was a generous friend and competitor. Her sense of humor, strength, enthusiasm, and spirit were gifts to all who knew her. For her siblings, she was the favorite. Her friends and other family members will understand why.She is survived by her husband, Jeff, sons Nick and Eric Hall, both of Denver, CO, sisters Judy Nevins (Dennis Bell) of Seattle, WA, Barb Nevins (Eric Nelson, deceased) of Golden, CO, brothers John Nevins (Karen) of Boulder, CO and Chip Nevins (Amy Snover) of Seattle, WA, maternal aunt Alice Graff Childs of Naples, FL, in-laws Charles and Helen Hall, of Lake Forest, brothers-in-law Chic Hall (Paula) of Boulder, CO, Tim Hall (Renee) of Sewickley, PA and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins, whom she loved very much. Her parents, Charles and Nancy Nevins, predeceased her.Friends who wish to make gifts in Beth's memory are encouraged to donate to the , PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries