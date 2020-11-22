Emil passed peacefully Monday, 11/16 in hospital after an in-home fall 11/11, at age 86. He is survived by his wife, Carol High Johnson, and several nieces, nephews and their families. Emil was a retired political science professor at the City Colleges of Chicago. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from UChicago in the 1950's. He was a public Director of the Illinois FAIR Insurance Plan for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Civic Orchestra of the Chicago Symphony, or the Greater Chicago Food Depository are requested. A memorial service is planned for early summer.





