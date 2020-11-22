1/
Emil R. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emil passed peacefully Monday, 11/16 in hospital after an in-home fall 11/11, at age 86. He is survived by his wife, Carol High Johnson, and several nieces, nephews and their families. Emil was a retired political science professor at the City Colleges of Chicago. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from UChicago in the 1950's. He was a public Director of the Illinois FAIR Insurance Plan for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Civic Orchestra of the Chicago Symphony, or the Greater Chicago Food Depository are requested. A memorial service is planned for early summer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 20, 2020
A warm, wonderful and very interesting and knowledgeable gentleman, a wonderful neighbor and friend who will be sorely missed.
Liz Hurtig
Friend
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved