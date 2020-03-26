|
Ernest B. "Ernie" Pekofsky, 80, of Las Vegas, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Ernie was born on July 22, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Bessie (nee Cohen) and Meyer Pekofsky and has been a Nevada resident since 2014. Ernie worked as an options trader in the CBOE. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, and sister. He is survived by Elaine, his beloved wife of 55 years; daughter, Lisa Pekofsky-Bell (Michael Bell); son, Glen Pekofsky; and three grandchildren, Sam, Isabella, and Brooke. Burial services will be held at King David Memorial Cemetery, Las Vegas, NV. Family requests that memorial donations be made to the , , or Temple Beth Sholom of Las Vegas. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2020