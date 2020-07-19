Gene L. Vitale of Lombard, passed away Sunday June 28th at the age of 92. He was born in Chicago Illinois in 1927 to Donato and Elena (nee Di Pirro) Vitale. Gene is survived by his children: Mark (Ruthe) Vitale, Thomas (Linda) Vitale, Catherine (Gary) Ciccola, Christine (Scott) Strack; sister Marianne (John) Leja: grandchildren: Kailey, Steven, Kyle, Angela, Mike, Jake, Luke, Sarah, and Rachel; plus numerous nieces, nephews; dear friends: Janet, Dave, Elaine, Mary, Michael, Greg and Cathy. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joan nee Blum; brother Louis; and sisters Louise and Jeannette. Gene served in the United States Army, stationed in Korea. Upon returning he attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. He worked professionally as a freelance graphic designer and illustrator for over 45 years, managing his own studio on N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Gene was an acclaimed artist with well over 100 juried awards for his work, along with dozens of paintings in permanent collections, including Amoco-Standard Oil and The Artists' Guild of Chicago. He was a long- time member of the Oak Park and DuPage Art Leagues, and The Elmhurst Artists' Guild. There is nothing Gene loved more than being around family and friends, especially if it included fishing, playing the guitar, or cracking corny jokes. His youthful spirit will always be remembered and cherished. Gene had a wonderful gift for bringing humor and laughter to any occasion. He will be forever in our hearts. Per families request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Elmhurst Artists' Guild would be appreciated (elmhurstartistsguild.org
