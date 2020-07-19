1/1
Eugene L. Vitale
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene L. Vitale of Lombard, passed away Sunday June 28th at the age of 92. He was born in Chicago Illinois in 1927 to Donato and Elena (nee Di Pirro) Vitale. Gene is survived by his children: Mark (Ruthe) Vitale, Thomas (Linda) Vitale, Catherine (Gary) Ciccola, Christine (Scott) Strack; sister Marianne (John) Leja: grandchildren: Kailey, Steven, Kyle, Angela, Mike, Jake, Luke, Sarah, and Rachel; plus numerous nieces, nephews; dear friends: Janet, Dave, Elaine, Mary, Michael, Greg and Cathy. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joan nee Blum; brother Louis; and sisters Louise and Jeannette. Gene served in the United States Army, stationed in Korea. Upon returning he attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. He worked professionally as a freelance graphic designer and illustrator for over 45 years, managing his own studio on N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Gene was an acclaimed artist with well over 100 juried awards for his work, along with dozens of paintings in permanent collections, including Amoco-Standard Oil and The Artists' Guild of Chicago. He was a long- time member of the Oak Park and DuPage Art Leagues, and The Elmhurst Artists' Guild. There is nothing Gene loved more than being around family and friends, especially if it included fishing, playing the guitar, or cracking corny jokes. His youthful spirit will always be remembered and cherished. Gene had a wonderful gift for bringing humor and laughter to any occasion. He will be forever in our hearts. Per families request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Elmhurst Artists' Guild would be appreciated (elmhurstartistsguild.org). Info www.brustfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved