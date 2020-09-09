1/1
Eugene Valloni
Eugene Valloni, U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Eugene was a longtime resident of Chain of Lakes and loved boating with his family. Beloved husband of Grace nee Schwantes & the late Audrey nee Struz. Loving father of David Valloni, Susan (Gerald) Muller, & Gill (James) Lanigan. Stepfather of Kurt Stienz & Cindy Sible. Cherished grandfather of Stephan (Cassie) Vogler, Derek (Katie) Vogler, Jay Muller, Joseph Muller, Brian Lanigan, Sam (Danielle Glaab) Lanigan, Sarah (Jonathan) Nicoletti, Andrew Lanigan, Cassandra (Austin) Anderson, Marissa Dohr, & Bailey Dohr. Proud great-grandfather of Nathan, Gavin, Winnie, & Luke. Dear brother of the late Richard Valloni, Donald Valloni, & Cynthia (Michael) Costa. Fond uncle & great-uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:00 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
12
Funeral
08:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
