Eugene Valloni, U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Eugene was a longtime resident of Chain of Lakes and loved boating with his family. Beloved husband of Grace nee Schwantes & the late Audrey nee Struz. Loving father of David Valloni, Susan (Gerald) Muller, & Gill (James) Lanigan. Stepfather of Kurt Stienz & Cindy Sible. Cherished grandfather of Stephan (Cassie) Vogler, Derek (Katie) Vogler, Jay Muller, Joseph Muller, Brian Lanigan, Sam (Danielle Glaab) Lanigan, Sarah (Jonathan) Nicoletti, Andrew Lanigan, Cassandra (Austin) Anderson, Marissa Dohr, & Bailey Dohr. Proud great-grandfather of Nathan, Gavin, Winnie, & Luke. Dear brother of the late Richard Valloni, Donald Valloni, & Cynthia (Michael) Costa. Fond uncle & great-uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:00 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
