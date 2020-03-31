|
Florence Schwartz Grinker, 95, of Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully Monday morning, March 30, 2020. She was born March 1, 1925, the youngest child of Samuel and Sara Schwartz. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy R. Grinker, Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Miller, son Richard Grinker, her grandchildren Isabel and Olivia Grinker and Ezra and Caleb Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews. As a young, smart, vivacious and funny woman during the 1940s, she began working as a secretary for the Mercury Record company. A typist with lightning speed, and a whiz at shorthand, she rose to become the secretary to the president of Mercury Records. After marriage, Florence devoted herself to her husband, children, and wide circle of friends. She was a charming, cute, and kind person who will be missed by all. Arrangements by Weinstein Piser. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made to the https://alz.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020