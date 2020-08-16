1/
Frances Ruth Peterson
1927 - 2020
Frances R. Peterson (nee Dubnicek); beloved wife of the late Ernest. Loving mother of Nancy (John) Laird and Barbara (Joseph) Siepka. Proud grandmother of Joseph (Sarah) and James (Stevie) Siepka. Cherished GiGi of Hailey, Kane, Jacob, Gianna and Noah. Dear sister of the late Mary (the late Frank) Wasik. Also many nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner of St. Jane de Chantal Parish, recent resident of Marian Village in Homer Glen. Please honor Frances with random acts of kindness. Zbohem! Funeral services were private. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
August 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Zbohem from cousins family Anna Holoskova from Slovakia, European Union
Peter Holoska
