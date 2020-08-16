Frances R. Peterson (nee Dubnicek); beloved wife of the late Ernest. Loving mother of Nancy (John) Laird and Barbara (Joseph) Siepka. Proud grandmother of Joseph (Sarah) and James (Stevie) Siepka. Cherished GiGi of Hailey, Kane, Jacob, Gianna and Noah. Dear sister of the late Mary (the late Frank) Wasik. Also many nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner of St. Jane de Chantal Parish, recent resident of Marian Village in Homer Glen. Please honor Frances with random acts of kindness. Zbohem! Funeral services were private. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
