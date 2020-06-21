Genevieve E. "Penny" Colleran, age 97. Beloved wife of the late William P. Colleran, Jr. Loving mother of Daniel, Mary Louise (Jack) Baldwin, Timothy, Colleen (Terrence) Smyrniotis, the late Regina (John) Ernst, Eileen (Gregory) Wright, Patrick (the late Aileen) and Kathleen (Alexander) Timotijevic. Dear sister of the late Rosemary, Cyril, Myles, Vivian, Ralph, and Phyllis.Devoted Headmistress of Granny School for 21 grandchildren, great grandmother to 9 and counting. Aunt, Great Aunt and Granny to many.Not one to allow life's troubles to slow her down, Genevieve wrung the good out of her long and storied life. Devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend to many, she will be remembered by the generations for generations, by all who experienced and enjoyed her positive influence and good humor. She was a woman of abiding faith enjoyed praying a daily rosary, attended more family celebrations than most and has a large welcoming committee waiting for her in heaven. She enjoyed swimming without getting her hair wet; loved to read biographies; talented seamstress and beautiful quilter; master baker of cut-out cookies; incredible driving instructor teaching that stop signs and speed limits were mere suggestions; volunteer extraordinaire. Loved babies "because they don't talk back!" Originator of Grannyisms: "Oh You Kids!" "Tell me what's new in your young life!" "I'm 96? Really? I AM an old broad!" She always had a positive outlook, since remembering the bad times was a waste of energy. Our "Golden Girl" will be dearly missed.Due to COVID restrictions, all services will be private. A proper sendoff will be announced in the future. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers.Contributions to her favorite charities are appreciated:Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660;USO and the VFW.