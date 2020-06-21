Genevieve E. Colleran
Genevieve E. "Penny" Colleran, age 97. Beloved wife of the late William P. Colleran, Jr. Loving mother of Daniel, Mary Louise (Jack) Baldwin, Timothy, Colleen (Terrence) Smyrniotis, the late Regina (John) Ernst, Eileen (Gregory) Wright, Patrick (the late Aileen) and Kathleen (Alexander) Timotijevic. Dear sister of the late Rosemary, Cyril, Myles, Vivian, Ralph, and Phyllis.

Devoted Headmistress of Granny School for 21 grandchildren, great grandmother to 9 and counting. Aunt, Great Aunt and Granny to many.

Not one to allow life's troubles to slow her down, Genevieve wrung the good out of her long and storied life. Devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend to many, she will be remembered by the generations for generations, by all who experienced and enjoyed her positive influence and good humor. She was a woman of abiding faith enjoyed praying a daily rosary, attended more family celebrations than most and has a large welcoming committee waiting for her in heaven. She enjoyed swimming without getting her hair wet; loved to read biographies; talented seamstress and beautiful quilter; master baker of cut-out cookies; incredible driving instructor teaching that stop signs and speed limits were mere suggestions; volunteer extraordinaire. Loved babies "because they don't talk back!" Originator of Grannyisms: "Oh You Kids!" "Tell me what's new in your young life!" "I'm 96? Really? I AM an old broad!" She always had a positive outlook, since remembering the bad times was a waste of energy. Our "Golden Girl" will be dearly missed.

Due to COVID restrictions, all services will be private. A proper sendoff will be announced in the future. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers.

Contributions to her favorite charities are appreciated:

Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660;

USO and the VFW.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Penny was my neighbor my whole childhood. I am priveledged to have known her. She raised eight beautiful and successful children who always played with the five children in my family. She was a loving mother to all of us. She spent a lot of time bandaging our cuts and scraps while baking her delicious cookies, all with a smile on her face and a great sense of humor. Penny will be greatly missed! May all of your memories comfort you at this time.
Lynne Jarrett (Soderberg)
Friend
June 20, 2020
God Bless Mrs. Colleran. My heartfelt sympathy to the Colleran Family.

Liz Sarnik
Friend
June 20, 2020
Deepest condolences to you and your family.
Cheryl Lee
Friend
June 20, 2020
She will be missed. Small in stature but large in heart.
John Lull & Gina Zuercher-Lull
Friend
June 19, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. Please accept our condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May her memory be eternal.
Kathy Timotijevic
Family
June 19, 2020
Sending condolences to the entire family. What a wonderful and full life Granny had! She is a guardian angel for all of you now.
Nancy and Brian Kabat and Family
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Penny and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
June 19, 2020
It was years before I found out her name was Genevieve. She was introduced to me as Granny and Granny she will always remain! She was always a powerhouse woman, setting an example for her children and grandchildren (and this particular neighbor of her son Pat). When Pat and Aileen moved onto Karlov Avenue, we quickly became good friends. And along with their girls, Caitlin, Bridget and Kelly, we became enveloped in most of the Colleran's extended family's warmth and love. We consider ourselves lucky to have known Granny. She will be missed by many.
Fran Goldberg
Friend
June 19, 2020
Mrs. C was one of the many mothers I was privileged to be yelled at by. She really didnt like when I shortened her childrens names. Have fun with the rest of your friends Mrs. C. And say hi to mom and dad.
Corky and Dennis Hayes
Friend
June 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Penny Knuth Soergel
Friend
June 19, 2020
Penny was a dear and close friend of my mother and father, Jack and Mary Corrigan. Along with her husband Bill they were a member of their social group. They loved to party and celebrate many occasions as members of St. Jerome's Catholic Church. Their many children intersected many of the lives of my brothers and sisters. Our deepest condolences and prayers.

Dan Corrigan
Dan Corrigan
Friend
