|
|
George C. Nelson
1958-2019
George Nelson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60. A longtime resident of Evanston, IL, he was raised in Wyckoff, NJ, and spent his adult life in the Chicago area.
A graduate of The Gunnery, George earned his BA in English from Kenyon College and an M.S. in Communication from Northwestern University. In recent years, he worked as an independent consultant to nonprofits following work at Northwestern University as Associate Director of Corporate Relations. He served as a board member and president of the Corporate Responsibility Group of Chicago and Evanston Community Tennis Association. He is survived by his wife Laura; daughter Eleanor Porter-Nelson (Dean); son Clifton; sister Clara Chun (Kevin). A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Orphans of the Storm (https://orphansofthestorm.org/donate)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019