Gerald J. Jankowski
Gerald J. Jankowski Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of June nee Trlak; loving father of Cynthia (Joseph) Zabransky, Kenneth (Sandra) Jankowski and Susan (Steve) Ficker; devoted grandfather of Joseph, Nicole, Steven, Matthew, James and Sara; dearest great grandfather of Jacob and Victoria; cherished son of the late Edward and Celia Jankowski; dear brother of the late Edward (Vivian) Jankowski, Richard (Virginia) Jankowski and Marilyn (Joseph) Wisniewski; proud special uncle of Michael and Tammy and many other nieces and nephews. Gerald was a retired member of Local 458. Visitation Thursday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il 60459 to St. Albert The Great Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
6
Funeral
09:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Albert The Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
