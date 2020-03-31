|
|
Gerald Louis Rappaport, 58. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Cerovski) beloved father of Kayleigh (Alex) Tick and Emily (partner Jack Rabenn) Rappaport. Devoted son of Edward and Evelyn Rappaport, cherished brother of Trudy (Stephen) Sirkis, Fern (Manny) Katz, and Sol (Bella) Rappaport. Treasured cousin to Steven (Craig Sigele) Marton, Mindy (Chris) Grall and Gary (Kim) Marton. Caring uncle of numerous nieces and nephews and great friend to many. Private burial in Milwaukee.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020