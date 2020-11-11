1/
Gladys K. Druger
Gladys K. Druger, née Swarthout, age 84, of Morton Grove, formerly of Evanston, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred J. Druger Jr., loving mother of Karen Kring, Kenneth (Pamela) Kring, and Nancy (Curtis) Corbige, cherished grandmother of Killian, Laura and Jameson, cherished stepmother of Lee Druger, Judy (Jim) McManus, Janice Liotta and Nancy (Steve) Cackler, step-grandmother and step-great grandmother, dear sister of the late Lawrence (Bette) Swarthout Jr. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview (PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time). Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 10:30am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home (we are limited to 25 people who can attend service). Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), donate.nami.org. NAMI Helpline 800-950-6264 M-F 10am-6pmET. Funeral information 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
