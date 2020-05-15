Gregory C. Swoboda (Bodaman) died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends at his Florida home on May 1, 2020.
Born in Chicago, Illinois to Charles W. Swoboda and Isabelle (nee Rys) Swoboda, who are both now deceased. Greg attended DePaul Academy in grade school and continued on to DePaul High School. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.
Gregory worked his entire career for Schaumburg School District 54 in Illinois. He taught at John Muir Elementary School in Hoffman Estates, IL for the majority of his tenure. His specialty was 5th and 6th grade. He loved kids at that age, the tweeners. Kids between childhood and near adulthood. He always tried to bridge the gap for the kids with lessons about living, sharing, caring for others, team work, camaraderie, the real world, some academics, hard work and its rewards, and being a good person. One student described his class as her 'safe place' to escape from a difficult home life. She wanted to be present and accountable to learn each and every day. Many of his kids felt the same way. He truly made a difference and created a legacy.
Greg was initiated into the Dundee Lodge #190 of Carpentersville, IL on December 19, 2008 and raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on September 15, 2009.
Greg, a Chicago native, loved golf and was passionate about baseball. The Chicago White Sox was his team for life. He and his wife loved to travel and spent much of their early retirement in Europe, the Caribbean islands and many of the US states. Road trips always meant a new adventure.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Guzik); his cousins, Robert and Sam Johnson, Gloria Rys Rast and her immediate family, and many cousins on both the Rys and Swoboda sides of the family.
Greg was also extremely close to Linda's children; her brother Greg Guzik and family; Michele Neill (John) and granddaughter Madelyn Cregar. Linda's parents, now deceased, and her aunt, also deceased, thought the world of Greg.
Gregory Swoboda will be sorely missed.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Gregory Swoboda's Life is on hold until conditions are safe for travel and congregating together.
Please visit the virtual guest book for Greg at www.aycockportstlucie.com to post a memory or condolence.
Born in Chicago, Illinois to Charles W. Swoboda and Isabelle (nee Rys) Swoboda, who are both now deceased. Greg attended DePaul Academy in grade school and continued on to DePaul High School. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.
Gregory worked his entire career for Schaumburg School District 54 in Illinois. He taught at John Muir Elementary School in Hoffman Estates, IL for the majority of his tenure. His specialty was 5th and 6th grade. He loved kids at that age, the tweeners. Kids between childhood and near adulthood. He always tried to bridge the gap for the kids with lessons about living, sharing, caring for others, team work, camaraderie, the real world, some academics, hard work and its rewards, and being a good person. One student described his class as her 'safe place' to escape from a difficult home life. She wanted to be present and accountable to learn each and every day. Many of his kids felt the same way. He truly made a difference and created a legacy.
Greg was initiated into the Dundee Lodge #190 of Carpentersville, IL on December 19, 2008 and raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on September 15, 2009.
Greg, a Chicago native, loved golf and was passionate about baseball. The Chicago White Sox was his team for life. He and his wife loved to travel and spent much of their early retirement in Europe, the Caribbean islands and many of the US states. Road trips always meant a new adventure.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Guzik); his cousins, Robert and Sam Johnson, Gloria Rys Rast and her immediate family, and many cousins on both the Rys and Swoboda sides of the family.
Greg was also extremely close to Linda's children; her brother Greg Guzik and family; Michele Neill (John) and granddaughter Madelyn Cregar. Linda's parents, now deceased, and her aunt, also deceased, thought the world of Greg.
Gregory Swoboda will be sorely missed.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Gregory Swoboda's Life is on hold until conditions are safe for travel and congregating together.
Please visit the virtual guest book for Greg at www.aycockportstlucie.com to post a memory or condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020.