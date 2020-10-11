Harry Bendis, beloved husband of Mary Kay, passed away on October 7, 2020 on his birthday, age 65, at home surrounded by his family. Harry was born in Chicago on October 7, 1955 to Edward and Lurine Bendis. Handsome Harry enjoyed life and spread joy to all who knew him, hosting frequent parties and preparing feasts. He was a generous, loving, and fun parent to his three girls, taking them to all 50 states, teaching them to be his best sous chefs, and setting an example to look for the fun and good in everything. Harry treasured his lifelong friends and spent time with them fishing and at the INDY 500 each year. He enjoyed his retirement, driving Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, watching the 2017 solar eclipse in Missouri, looking for the space station flybys, and feeding his birds, squirrels and other creatures. He was a lifelong fan of his Beloved Bears, PADS volunteer, member of St. John Lutheran Church Darts Team in Darien, and graduate of Bogan HS, UICC and DePaul University. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Mary Kay, and was the proud father to daughters Katherine (Andrew Garcia) Bendis, Elizabeth (Jake) Powell, and Margaret Bendis. He adored his grandson Benjamin Powell. He cherished his family - sisters Barbara (Dave) Meegan and Donna (Jeff) Pindel, brother Ed (Nancy) Bendis; sister-in-law Deb Bendis (brother Ron passed away in 2019) and brother-in-law Chuck Honkisz (sister Marilyn passed away in 2018). He was a beloved brother-in-law to the Dowling family, loved uncle and great uncle to many, and cherished friend to all who knew him.It's been beyond amazing to have known, loved and been loved by Harry. Visitation is Monday, October 12, 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Modell Funeral Home at 7710 S Cass Ave in Darien. Please note, the family thanks all attendees in advance for their support, however, facility capacity is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please be aware that attendees must be wearing masks to enter, and we request they respect social distancing guidelines and limit their time so all may have a chance to pay their respects. Church service and burial will be private due to Covid 19 limitations. Friends can view the live stream of the funeral services by visiting https://asimplestreaming.com/bendis
. Donations can be made to DuPage PADS where Harry was a volunteer. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com