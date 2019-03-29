Herbert John "Jack" Rohr, M.D., of Schaumburg. Born on May 30, 1932, in Chicago, to Herbert and Rose, nee Buckley, Rohr, he passed away Thursday, March 28, in Elk Grove Village. Beloved father of Ruth (Dane) Arden of Wellington, FL, Tim (Lori) of Palatine, Kevin (Gaby) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Nancy of Beverly Hills, CA; Adored Grandfather of Josh, Sophie and Michael; Loving brother of Michael (Esther) ; Dear former husband of Doreen. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, and his son Patrick. Dr. Rohr was a graduate of Fenwick High School and Loyola University and Stritch School of Medicine. He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a family physician in Palatine during the 1960s, and was on staff as an anesthesiologist at Alexian Brothers Medical Center and as a psychiatrist at Elgin Mental Health Center until his retirement in 2001. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1st, 10 AM, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine, until time of funeral mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to JOURNEYS, The Road Home, 1140 E Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60074. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary