1/1
Jacqueline Mae Jaffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Mae Jaffe (nee Herowitz), age 89, of Deerfield, IL passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Jackie danced through life with love, strength and elegance. Daughter of the late Harry and the late Jeannette. Caring sister of the late Shirley Wittenstein. Beloved mother to the late Laney Landaker, John Jaffe, and the late Jeff Jaffe. Precious grandmother of Jill (Ian) Grunes, Carly (Jonathan) Linton, Taylor and Dale Jaffe. Devoted great grandmother of Laney and Henry Grunes, Jack and Olivia Linton. Treasured mother-in-law of Jim and Chris Landaker. Dearest aunt of Jim (Kevin) Broutman, Marcy (Milt) Leeman and Hal Wittenstein. Beloved cousin of Grant (Janet) Stein. Dear companion of Clifford Moos. A cherished friend to many. She was "one of a kind." A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Lungevity Foundation, PO Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690 or lungevity.org OR St. Jude's, www.st.judeorg. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved