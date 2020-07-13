Jacqueline Mae Jaffe (nee Herowitz), age 89, of Deerfield, IL passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Jackie danced through life with love, strength and elegance. Daughter of the late Harry and the late Jeannette. Caring sister of the late Shirley Wittenstein. Beloved mother to the late Laney Landaker, John Jaffe, and the late Jeff Jaffe. Precious grandmother of Jill (Ian) Grunes, Carly (Jonathan) Linton, Taylor and Dale Jaffe. Devoted great grandmother of Laney and Henry Grunes, Jack and Olivia Linton. Treasured mother-in-law of Jim and Chris Landaker. Dearest aunt of Jim (Kevin) Broutman, Marcy (Milt) Leeman and Hal Wittenstein. Beloved cousin of Grant (Janet) Stein. Dear companion of Clifford Moos. A cherished friend to many. She was "one of a kind." A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Lungevity Foundation, PO Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690 or lungevity.org
OR St. Jude's, www.st.judeorg. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.