James E. DeSalvo, age 73. Beloved husband of Darlene DeSalvo nee Anderson; beloved son of the late Ernest (Lucille) DeSalvo; son-in-law of the late John Anderson; dear brother of Robert (Mary), Mary Anne Schiller, William (Elma), Theresa (late Jerome), the late Ernest and John; brother-in-law to Barbara and Conrad Thomas; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; most loved uncle to the late Michael Thomas and his children Johnathan and Tanisha. "Thank you for 47 wonderful years and always taking care of me. You were the most caring, loving, bravest person I have ever Known. I will always love you. – Darlene" Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service at 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels funeral home at 8300 W. Lawrence Ave Norridge, IL 60706. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com
or 708-456-8300.