James E. DeSalvo
James E. DeSalvo, age 73. Beloved husband of Darlene DeSalvo nee Anderson; beloved son of the late Ernest (Lucille) DeSalvo; son-in-law of the late John Anderson; dear brother of Robert (Mary), Mary Anne Schiller, William (Elma), Theresa (late Jerome), the late Ernest and John; brother-in-law to Barbara and Conrad Thomas; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; most loved uncle to the late Michael Thomas and his children Johnathan and Tanisha. "Thank you for 47 wonderful years and always taking care of me. You were the most caring, loving, bravest person I have ever Known. I will always love you. – Darlene" Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service at 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels funeral home at 8300 W. Lawrence Ave Norridge, IL 60706. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Service
07:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
