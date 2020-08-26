1/
James Kwok
1964 - 2020
James Wing Kong Kwok, age 56, passed in peace on August 12, 2020 from colorectal cancer. Born on May 19, 1964, he is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Taylor and Nicholas; parents, David and Lily; and brothers, Kevin and Ross (Vivian).

Jim graduated from Northwestern University undergrad and the Kellogg School of Management. He worked at Goldman Sachs before working at JP Morgan for over 20 years. He was Managing Director at JPM Asset Management where he ran their Subadvisory business.

Jim's legacy will continue through his contagious positive attitude and passion for tennis.

A memorial service will be held in the weeks to come. Fill out this form (https://tinyurl.com/james-kwok) to receive more details as they are organized.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kellogg Cancer Center (https://foundation.northshore.org/jameskwok), cancer research at the University of Chicago (http://giving.uchicago.edu/james-kwok), or the charity of your choosing.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
