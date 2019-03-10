Joan F. Russell (nee Schneider), Age 89, Born into Eternal Life on February 28, 2019 in Cumming, GA. Reunited, after 46 years, with her beloved husband, John (Jack) Russell. Loving mother of Judith, John (Carol), Pat (Tracey), and Tim (Kathy) Russell. Proud grandmother of Mary, Johnny, Carolyn, Megan, Patrick, Matthew, Luke, Sophia, Tim, Kevin, Bill, and Jack. Devoted sister to the late Jules Schneider, and sister in law to the late Genevieve Russell. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loyal friend to many. Joan's keen sense of style was seen with her fashionable apparel and home decor. She was an avid reader who loved her Chicago Tribune and was always current with the latest news. She was a past member of the St John Fisher Women's Club. She loved to golf and of course she had a deep love for all dogs. Family and friends will meet at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Saturday, March 16th, for memorial visitation 9:00am-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary