John Flight
John Arthur Flight, formerly a resident of Elmwood Park, passed after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 87 years old, born in Forest Park, Illinois, the son of John A and Hannah Flight (nee Schuh.)

Everyone that has ever met Jack knew him as a kind and loving man. He was an amazing carpenter and master craftsman for over 50 years. He was a lifelong White Sox fan, and an avid softball player. Jack was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and was an atomic -era veteran. His interests included woodworking, fishing, and music. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his loving spouse of over 63 years, Donna J Flight (nee Hill), his children Jack Flight (Alice Kurtyka), Cheryl (Michael) Lenisa, and James (Deborah) Flight, as well as his sister, Jewel (late John) Pedi, and sister-in-law Caroll (late Gilbert) Flight. Jack has 7 grandchildren: Bridget (Jason); John (Erin), Rebecca (John), Michael (Suzanne), Robert, Matthew, and Hannah. He also has 11 great-grandchildren: Devin (Cheyenne), Magdelena, Vanessa (Huthaifa), Jacob, Jaxson, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Isabella, Victoria, Isabelle, Elizabeth; 3 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Earl (Ann) Flight; Eleanor (Howard) Phillips; and William (Kate) Flight.

Memorial service to be determined in the future pending the reduction of COVID-19 threats.

Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Roselle assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
