Dr. John Heyworth Oberhelman, of Wheaton, Illinois, died on Nov. 24, 2020, at age 89. He was born in Chicago on Oct. 26, 1931, to the late Beatrice (Babel) and Dr. Harry Alvin Oberhelman. A general practitioner and founding doctor of Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois, "Dr. Jack" cared for multiple generations of patients from 1960 until his retirement in 2007.
Dr. Oberhelman graduated from Oak Park Township High School in 1949. He attended Denison University, North Central College and graduated in 1957 from the University of Chicago Medical School. He did his internship at Blodgett Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He served as a doctor at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, before settling in Wheaton with Christine, his wife of 49 years until her death in 2005, and their son, David.
A lifetime member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. Oberhelman joined the staff at Central DuPage Hospital in 1964. He served for many years as a volunteer on the hospital medical staff, with terms as vice president and president. Over his 47 years as a practicing physician he delivered 876 babies, including 12 home births, and delivered the first set of twins at Central DuPage Hospital.
Well known in the community, Dr. Oberhelman coached Wheaton Little League Baseball and served as a football team doctor for both Wheaton Central and York Community high schools, for several years in the same season. He was the attending physician for the DuPage County Jail for more than 25 years and also attended at the Kane County Jail.
A former elder at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, Dr. Oberhelman was a 58-year member of Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton. He enjoyed collecting stamps, doing crossword puzzles, fine dining, fishing, golf, a good Manhattan, and vacationing in Arizona, Canada, Florida and Door County, Wisconsin. A lifelong sports fan, as a boy he attended the 1945 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers. In 2009, Dr. Oberhelman earned a Good Citizen Award from the City of Wheaton Community Relations Commission.
Dr. Oberhelman is survived by his loving wife, Dee Fortman Garner; his son, David (Laurie); grandchildren Alex and Rebecca; step-children Scott, Steve (Kim) and Bruce (Elaine); step-grandchildren Jackson, Brendan, Caroline, Madison, Peyton and Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bea; first wife Christine; companion Shirley Carlson; and siblings Harry Jr. (Betty), Robert (Irene) and Barbara (William).
A virtual funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. For information on how to join the service, visit www.williams-kampp.com
. A family graveside service will be held at Wheaton Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Western Golf Association, Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL 60026, www.wgaesf.org
; First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187; or The University of Chicago, Gift Administration and Business Data, 5235 S. Harper Court, Fourth Floor, Chicago, IL 60615, mbsaa.uchicago.edu/give
.