So sorry to hear about our dear Dr. Oberhelman, he was such a close personal friend to our family while growing up. His brother delievered my sister and I and we went to see Dr. Oberhelman and Nancy Nurse growing up from babies to 27 years old. He also took such great care and concern for our mother, Laurel Hook, when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. He is truly one very special person and will live on in our hearts forever. Love you Dr. Oberhelman - The Hook Family.

Michelle (Hook) Anderson

Friend