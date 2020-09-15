John Joseph Chlopecki Jr, 74, of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born April 14, 1946 in Chicago to the late John J. and Mary (nee Blankenberger) Chlopecki Sr.. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army. John was ordained as a deacon in 1991 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Inverness, IL. John was a talented entrepreneur, a dedicated Chicago sports fan, a constant "punster" and a dear friend to so very many. John was the husband of the late Marie (nee DePasse); mother of Jeannette (Jeffrey) Toms, J. David Chlopecki, Cheryl (Greg) Hall, and Kevin (Christine) Chlopecki; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 1; and brother of Linda Scofield and the late Mary Ann Thompson. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Catholic Charities.





