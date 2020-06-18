John J. O'Neill
John J. O'Neill--Husband of Kathleen O'Neill and proud father of 7 children: Danny, Jimmy, the late Johnny, Dennis, Brian, Kathy and the late Kevin. The son of Hannah and Daniel O'Neill. He was a Home Builder, Superintendent of large scale construction projects and owned O'Neill and Sons Construction. He was born in Castlemaine, County Kerry, Ireland, one of nine children and traveled to the UK, Canada and then Chicago. He was a very caring person with a loving heart and also had an iron will and fierce temper. He came from very little and through very hard work became a successful builder and owner of a construction company. He loved to work out, take long walks in the woods and visit with the grandchildren. He was a sports enthusiast especially wrestling, football, baseball and anything Irish. He had 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren that he loved all dearly. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Social distancing restrictions will take place. Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Rosemont. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
