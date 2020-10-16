Joseph Ryan Davis, 35, of Montgomery, IL. Loving father of Joey Bear; cherished son of David and Eileen (nee Ryan) Davis; fond brother of David Davis and Bridget Davis; dear grandson of Giovanna Davis late Dave Davis, late Tom and late Eileen Ryan. Visitation Saturday at Glueckert Funeral, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 1:00 PM until time of the funeral service at 4:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be payable to Brightdirections, for Joey's education fund. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.