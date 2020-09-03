1/1
Judson Chapin Green
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Judson C. Green, age 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home in Orlando, Florida after complications related to a stem cell transplant. He was born June 27, 1952, the son of Jane & Judson C. Green, Sr. Judson is survived by his wife, Joyce Green; children, Jameson Green and Julie (Dan) Baumeister; grandchildren, Jackson and Jacob Kaiser, and Chapin Baumeister; sister, J'Ann (Mike) Humphrey.

Judson was born in Quincy, Illinois, where he grew up and, following in his father's footsteps, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He played piano, starting at age 4, and french horn, aspiring and training through his college years to become a professional musician as a jazz pianist and composer.

While his career ultimately followed a different path, music had a defining impact on Judson's life, and he used it and the lessons he learned through music in everything he did. He sought to share his belief in its power to transform people's lives by shaping and enhancing relationships, communities and cultures. Judson ultimately returned to his early aspirations and recorded six albums of his own compositions.

After graduating from DePauw University in 1974 with a bachelor's degree majoring in Economics and minoring in music composition, Judson went on to receive an M.B.A. degree from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He started his career with Arthur Young in Chicago and then was hired by Walt Disney World, ultimately becoming the President of The Walt Disney Theme Parks and Resorts around the world. After almost 20 years with the Disney Company, Judson moved to Chicago, Illinois to serve as the President and CEO of NAVTEQ Corporation. He was a successful business executive who combined his business savvy with his lifelong love of music.

Philanthropy and giving back were important to Judson. As an alum of the DePauw University he became heavily involved in supporting the school and its surrounding community of Greencastle, Indiana. In doing so, he and Joyce made a large donation to revitalize the DePauw School of Music and rebuild DePauw's Performing Arts Center. Judson also served as the chairman of DePauw's Board of Trustees from 2001 to 2004. In addition, Judson and Joyce were supporters of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center in Orlando, Florida.

Donations in honor of Judson should be made to the Dr. Phillips Center for The Performing Arts at 155 E. Anderson Street, Orlando, FL 32801.

No services are planned at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family hopes to bring everyone together at a later time to celebrate Judson's life.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

44 entries
September 2, 2020
As a Fiji fraternity brother of Jack(as we knew him) I remember the name that tune nights. He’d ask what era then bet a pizza or a 6 pack if we could name it. Of course no one could. Countless other memories I’m glad I have. What a brilliant brother
Tom Swanger
September 2, 2020
My wife, Cindy and I offer our sincerest sympathy and blessings to Judson’s family, friends and associates. We can only imagine your sense of loss and you are in our prayers. Know that you are in our prayers. I was in Scouts with Jack as we knew him then-as well as grade school, Junior and senior high class of 70. As I became aware of Judson’s success in life-his musical talent I wasn’t too surprised. Judson was always nice, excelled in his academic pursuits and a gifted musician. Peace Judson
Harry Cramer
Classmate
September 2, 2020
He was an amazing leader, I worked at Team Disney as a Custodial Lead he treated my Team with the up most respect I learned a lot from this man.
Bill Harris
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Our family has kept up with Jack and Joyce and their amazing Green family through his clever and humorous Christmas letters. We look forward to them every year and know from his writing what a wonderful husband, father and grandfather he was. He had an amazing life full of success, love and health struggles and our heart goes out to his family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Sue Perreault
Friend
September 2, 2020
Such a loss. Prayers for the family. Jack was a great classmate in high school; so musically gifted. Rest in peace.
John Wingate
Classmate
September 2, 2020
Although I haven't touched base in a very long time, I would still think of Judson often. I'm sorry that he passed and send my condolences to Joyce, Jamie and Julie. I can honestly say that he was the one mentor that influenced my work ethic more than anyone else. If there is room, please let Diane and me know when you schedule his life celebration.
Diane & Louis Bradley
Coworker
September 2, 2020
He will be missed by many. My sincere sympathy goes out to his family on this loss.
Susan (Sears) Eckstine
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Judson, and I both started at Disney on the same day in 1979. We lived in the same apartment complex on 435. You started in Internal Audit and as luck would have it, I was your first victim, I meant assignment, and we stayed friends! Your rise through the ranks was meteoric and well deserved. Next time we worked together was at Euro Disney; we were neighbors at Davey Crocket camp ground. I enjoyed your company, and your piano playing while we were there.
Your were the epitome of who Walt Disney would have hired to have run his "Dream"..... you were funny when you could be, compassionate, trustworthy and firm when you needed to be; everyone that had the chance to hear you play loved your piano playing at the camp ground. Your were so well liked and there is no doubt everyone respected you. Your legacy will be part of the great Disney story....I was honored to have had the opportunity to work with you. May God Bless your family and give them strength during this difficult time.
Ted Barber
Coworker
September 2, 2020
To the Green family,
Judson Was a comet big and bright.
It was a true honor to have know him.
Deepest sympathy to the family.
Paige Winkler

Paige Winkler
Friend
September 2, 2020
I worked for Judson in the Disney Development Company. He was the best top executive in Disney. He was brilliant, a great leader, respectful of everyone, honest, modest, principled and driven by the responsibility of the job rather than his ambition. His grace and character defined him apart apart from his peers. In my dealings with him in a highly stressful unforgiving environment, I never had anything but admiration and wonder that he could be so successful while maintaining his integrity. He was a great man.
Gerald Dunn
September 2, 2020
During his time at Disney, Judson was an inspirational leader who created tremendous positive change, and I looked up to him for his courage to transform the way we did business. I had the honor to support and develop programs under his Performance Excellence initiative, and enjoyed speaking with him whenever an opportunity arose. One of my favorite memories of Judson is a "Jazz Leadership" performance he gave in the Performance Hall on the Disney Institute campus. It's of my very favorite moments of "Disney Magic." I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Judson's family, with my prayers for comfort, strength, and peace. Judson made a difference!!
Cathy Mathews
Coworker
September 2, 2020
We were devastated to read today of Judson’s passing. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. He was a very accomplished and original man and a wonderful father and husband. We have many wonderful memories of him and of your family. Our prayers go out to you during this very difficult and heartbreaking time.
Bob and Marta DiMarcantonio
Friend
September 2, 2020
I first met Judson as a stage tech at the Magic Kingdom when, during the holidays, we had an “Executive Band” perform first the celebrating cast members, at Center St. & Main St. the next time we met was at a Disney Cast Town Hall. With blazer in hand he entered, and greeted me like we were old friends; recalling the last time we met during the Cast Holiday Party ‘92 or ‘93 (?), and remarking at how much he (and other execs) so enjoy doing that for their cast members. He was a class act, talented musician and a sharp businessman. His legacy will live on . . .
Peace be with you Judson, your family and those you inspired.
WDW Cast Member: 1990-2009
Rob O&#8217;Brien
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Through elementary school, junior and senior high, I doubt I ever heard a disparaging word from Jack, about anyone. A truly extraordinary person on many levels, with his music and philanthropy just one aspect of his legacy, I'm sure. His passing is a loss to all who knew him. Peace and healing to his family.
Kenneth Berkowitz
Classmate
September 2, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Judson several times over my tenure at Walt Disney World. He was as gracious and kind personally as he was an esteemed and well-liked leader of our company. My sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the Green family and the Walt Disney community, an honorable man who will be greatly missed.
Lisa Miller
Coworker
September 2, 2020
“Jack” and I were classmates at Quincy Senior High School. We also took private piano lessons from the wonderful Mrs. Pfeiffer. At our annual recitals at the Art Barn, Jack always performed last. He wowed the audience every time. We knew he was going to do something special with his music. My deep condolences to his family. Ann Clark
Ann Clark
Classmate
September 2, 2020
I had the pleasure of watching Judson and a couple of other Disney Executives perform at a Service Banquet. Also, enjoyed hearing him talk about how to be motivated. A great loss to the world.
Julie Winters
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
I was a friend of Judson (Jack) in high school. He was such a kind and sincere person. His passing has truly saddened me. Sending loving hugs and healing energy to Joyce and all of Jack's family.
Becky Steckler
Classmate
September 2, 2020
I want to extend my sympathies to the Green family. Judson was held in the highest esteem by the management team at Walt Disney World. He was trustworthy and caring to all of the cast members.
Elliott Winit
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
How a person treats someone from whom he expects nothing is a true indicator of character. Early in my career, I was opening doors and providing hotel room keys to Judson as he visited our various resorts. He never failed to say, "How nice to see you again," even though I am pretty sure he did not know me from any other Cast Member. He embodied leadership, motivating you to want to be better, for his ideals. Later in life I met him more socially, and he was equally gracious and warm. A true light has left the world, but those he touched will forever carry part of him with them.
Barbara Higgins
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Thank you for the beautiful music- I enjoyed it often during your Disney years. My prayers to your family.
Jen Goodwin
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Judson was an amazing leader and cared so much for the cast at WDW!
He had such a gentle soul.
Prayers to his family.
Sue C
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Judson was one of the nicest people anyone could know. I worked with him when he was an executive at Disney. He had the kind heart of the old guard, even when things were growing rapidly and he was working endless hours. He was always kind, warm and a great leader. He was someone you wanted to excel for. My prayers are with Joyce and the family. God bless you all.
Shields Long
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Judson was an outstanding individual with an over abundance of so many personal and professional talents. An accomplished musician and exceptional business leader he had a heart of gold, was authentic and approachable and touched the lives of everyone who had the blessing of knowing him. He inspired us all.
Randy Garfield
Friend
September 2, 2020
I had the privilege to work under Judson and his leadership and remember the times he would play the piano before some of our meetings. He was a great leader and I still remember a seminar he hosted regarding time management and I still practice his suggestions today. My prayers are with the family as you go through this season of life.
Karen Del Mar
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Although I never knew Judson personally, as one of our chief executives, he was part of my Disney 'family' since I started working there almost 45 years ago. I enjoyed watching and listening to him address the Cast in various ways, always with a smile, and he would treat us to his wonderful piano-playing at our Service Award Celebrations in the 80's and 90's. He will truly be missed by so many. Thank you, Judson, for everything you did and were for Walt Disney World.
Kathy Ciullo
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Our hearts are with you Joyce, Jame, Julie and families. Judson was an inspirational person. Heaven has gained another good one. May God wrap his loving arms around you all and bring comfort.
Betty Downs
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
Heaven is Blessed with BEAUTIFUL MUSIC, today and forever more! Judson was the most talented man I ever met! He was gracious and giving to everyone he met. Judson "Fought the Good Fight" to live much longer than expected. Our prayers are with Joyce and the Family. Best,
Linda & Norm Pellegrini
Linda Pellegrini
Friend
September 2, 2020
I knew Jack in grade school. We were in the same 6th grade class. Instead of going out for recess we stayed inside and he showed me how to play the piano. I have thought about him a lot aver the years. I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda (Blincoe) Reichert
Classmate
September 2, 2020
Oh Jack, it is a sad day when the world lost you. I was so hoping to see you again at the class reunion. My sympathies to your family. I was proud to have called you friend. Rest in peace.
janice l myers
Classmate
September 2, 2020
The world may have known him as Judson , but his classmates will be forever touched by the kindness and genuine talents he shared with us as kids , as Jack . I was the only girl in the traveling Jazz band in QHS when we toured Illinois playing an original jazz suite he created as a kid . He knew all our ranges ... he wrote it for us . We became better musicians because of that piece . I had never been out of Quincy and how thrilled we were to perform music he had written at high schools all around Chicago . How proud we were of him . He was always a gentleman and cared about others . We were all inspired to be better people because of him . It is no wonder he went on do great things . He shared his intelligence and talents with the world ,just the way he did as a kid in Quincy, Illinois . Prayers and kindness to Joyce , his family, colleagues and friends . I always used Jack as an example of rising to success while lecturing college students about believing in themselves and using their God given talents to go on and do great things , while still remembering their humble beginnings . They say we all cross paths for a reason . I’m glad his path crossed mine . The class of 1970 was blessed by his presence . He made the world a better place . In fond memory , Julie Ann (Baymiller) Bice
Julie Ann ( Baymiller ) Bice
Classmate
September 1, 2020
Don't think you could find a better man. Prayers Prayers and more Prayers
Bill McGee
September 1, 2020
I went to Quincy Senior High School with Jack. We had a large group of friends and always enjoyed him. He was extremely smart and talented but I will remember his kindness to others. He was mature beyond his years. All of us knew he would do something amazing with his life. Condolences to his family and friends. Such a huge loss.
Sheila Jenkin Davis
Friend
September 1, 2020
Judson was one of my favorite executives at Walt Disney World. His care for the cast was genuine and his vision for expanding the Disney magic around the world was bold.
Charles Moore
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Fond memories growing up together in Quincy. Jackie...you will be missed but memories for life. Rest in God's peace dear friend.
Colonel Richard Hobbs, USMC
Classmate
September 1, 2020
What a truly caring and giving man! He and Joyce were pillars in our St. Luke’s United Methodist Church of Windermere. He is a true professional, a concert-level pianist, and a man of vision who will long be remembered.
Brenda C de Treville
Friend
September 1, 2020
Some of my fondest Disney memories were gathering around the piano after busy days of business strategy. Judson's "serenades" could instantly calm the daily discourse. He possessed true Disney magic in being able to unite diverse creative and business perspectives with joy, friendship and music.
Tony Baxter
Coworker
September 1, 2020
I was very fortunate to work with Judson at Disney. He was a man of integrity and passion - and he certainly made a difference to me and many others. My condolences to the family for his loss. RIP, Judson...
Mark David Jones
Coworker
September 1, 2020
I am saddened by this news and send my heartfelt sympathies. He was a kind, inspiration and impactful leader at WDW for me. Much love to his family.
Rebecca Fountain
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
That rare executive who made you feel like you were working WITH him – not FOR him. One of the single kindest people with whom I worked at the Walt Disney Company.

A warm soul who saw the big picture, and genuinely cared about the people who worked with him.

God rest you, Judson Green. And thanks for all the smiles.
Lindsay Schnebly
Coworker
September 1, 2020
I knew Judson as a colleague. He was a clear thinker and focused executive who played a significant role in the growth, development and success of the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando. A well respected leader in his field he will be missed but not forgotton. May he rest in peace.
Frank P. Stanek
Friend
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tracey Musselman
Acquaintance
