Kermit E. Faust, 97, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on May 22, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wives, Gloria Malchrist Faust and Irene Haefel Faust. He was born in Chicago, IL, the only child of Oscar and Edith Faust.



Kermit was very proud of his military service as a member of the Army 8th Air Corp, 392 Bomb Group, 579th Bomb Squadron. After World War ll he was the long-time proprietor of Oscar's Restaurant in Morton Grove, IL.



He is survived by three daughters, Penelope Theriault, Patricia Udell (Robert), Holly Hardenburg (Timothy) and six grandchildren, Sandra Udell, Emily Udell, Hollis Theriault, Amanda Theriault, Matthew Hardenburg and Wyatt Hardenburg. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Rochester, MN.





