(Michaels)
Age 93, a resident of Mokena, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Selby, SD, and then resided in Chicago for 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Phillip "P.J." Lytton; loving mother of William A. (Victoria) Lytton, cherished aunt of Lisa (Ross) Carlson, and fond great aunt of Amanda (James) Blakeway.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tony and Margaret Michaels (Voegle); and brother John L. (Jan) Michaels
Leona was an active member of Scottsdale Homeowner's Association and a long time March of Dimes volunteer. Lee worked for Jewel Food Stores for 30 years as a cashier, stocker, head cashier and finally as an assistant manager. For most of this time she was also a Union Steward. As an avid gardener, she always took pride in her flowers and bushes. After her husband passed, she became the doctor's appointment taxi for all her elderly neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Lee was a two-time cancer survivor.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.