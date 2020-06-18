Leona V. Lytton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Michaels)

Age 93, a resident of Mokena, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Selby, SD, and then resided in Chicago for 78 years.

Beloved wife of the late Phillip "P.J." Lytton; loving mother of William A. (Victoria) Lytton, cherished aunt of Lisa (Ross) Carlson, and fond great aunt of Amanda (James) Blakeway.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tony and Margaret Michaels (Voegle); and brother John L. (Jan) Michaels

Leona was an active member of Scottsdale Homeowner's Association and a long time March of Dimes volunteer. Lee worked for Jewel Food Stores for 30 years as a cashier, stocker, head cashier and finally as an assistant manager. For most of this time she was also a Union Steward. As an avid gardener, she always took pride in her flowers and bushes. After her husband passed, she became the doctor's appointment taxi for all her elderly neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Lee was a two-time cancer survivor.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family.

Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved