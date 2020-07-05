Lorraine Bahr, age 95 (née Cabin) beloved wife of the late Melvin Bahr, happily married for 44 years; loving mother of Gary (Judi), Todd (Candy) Chroman and the late Sheila Gorny; cherished grandmother of Blake (Jill), Russ (Ali), Brent (Michelle) and Jorie (fiancé Austin Simon) Chroman, Danny and the late Scott Belonsky; much loved great grandmother of Aria, Chloe, Chase, Kendall, Haley and Olivia; a special thank you from the family to Veronica and Sandra for their care and dedication. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.