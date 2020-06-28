Lucille M. Panzarella
1919 - 2020
Lucille M. Panzarella, age 100, of Naperville, IL died June 26, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1919 to Frank and Frances Gemberling in Melrose Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Anthony (Kathleen), Joseph, the late Michael (Nancy), & Thomas (Pamela) Panzarella; grandmother of Joseph (Kelley), Danielle, Erik (Melissa), & Dina; Great-grandmother of Zoe Rae & Luca Rose Panzarella and Juniper Everleigh Mentuis. Visitation will be held 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 567 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst, IL. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info. www.ElmhurstFH.com or (630) 834-3515.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
