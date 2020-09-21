Marcella Ripling

Marcella "Marcie" Ripling, nee Hansburg, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Ripling Ph.D.; devoted mother of James Ripling, Earl (Meryl) Ripling and Nancy Buchko; cherished grandmother of Shana Damiana (Robert) Armentano and Steven Buchko and great-grandchild Bryce; dear sister of the late Milton (Cathy) Hansburg and the late Selma (Steven) Kornicker; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graveside services Tuesday September 22nd at Beverly Cemetery in Blue Island, IL. Family and friends that can't attend the funeral can watch it on Marcie's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live (time to be published on website), or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 .