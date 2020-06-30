A+ Wife, Mother, Nana. Marilyn A. Fox nee McGlade. Passed peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Fox II. Dearest daughter of the late Anita nee Annen & James A. McGlade. Loving mother of Robert (Margaret) Fox, Anita (Stephen) Friel, Rosemarie (Gary) Hicks, & Patrick (Wendy) Fox. Cherished nana of Stephen (Jacie), Ian, Colin, Marilyn (Ryan), Nathan, Gregory, Graham, Anita, Olivia (Tony), Madeline, Molly, & the late Eliza. Precious great grandmother of Willa. Devoted sister of Arthur (Barbara) McGlade, & the late William Hanson. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 8:00 am until 9:15 am. Will be greatly missed by her dear friends from Sacred Heart School and fellow teachers at Chicago Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oak Lawn Public Library would be appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.