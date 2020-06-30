Marilyn A. Fox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A+ Wife, Mother, Nana. Marilyn A. Fox nee McGlade. Passed peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Fox II. Dearest daughter of the late Anita nee Annen & James A. McGlade. Loving mother of Robert (Margaret) Fox, Anita (Stephen) Friel, Rosemarie (Gary) Hicks, & Patrick (Wendy) Fox. Cherished nana of Stephen (Jacie), Ian, Colin, Marilyn (Ryan), Nathan, Gregory, Graham, Anita, Olivia (Tony), Madeline, Molly, & the late Eliza. Precious great grandmother of Willa. Devoted sister of Arthur (Barbara) McGlade, & the late William Hanson. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 8:00 am until 9:15 am. Will be greatly missed by her dear friends from Sacred Heart School and fellow teachers at Chicago Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oak Lawn Public Library would be appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved