Martha Elia Pinto de Salas
Martha Pinto de Salas, age 80, widow of Jesus Salas Ortiz, passed away May 26, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Socorro Pinto Lopez & Rosa Zuñiga, her children, Jorge, Rocio, Claudia (Jorge M.), & grandchildren Aman, Bella, Marisol, Marcos & Emily. Martha was also a beloved friend to many. Due to Covid-19, her wake will be private and flowers are not being accepted. A donation in her name is suggested at pancan.org/donation. She will be laid to rest at St. Luke cemetery for regular visits from all.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
