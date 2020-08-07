Mary Elizabeth Linard



Passed August 2, 2020



Born. July 18, 1923



Mary was born on a farm outside of Kimball SD to Leo and Lillian Ryan, she grew up there with her siblings Lynus, Mark, Veronica and Leroy. Veronica is only surviving sibling. Mary is a devout Catholic, avid reader wonderful mother, loving wife, and fine seamstress. She met Robert A. Linard during WW II and became a war bride. Mary is survived by her five children Patricia, Rita, Nancy, Robert, and Diane she also has 9 grand children, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Mary will be buried next to her husband at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Elmhurst Il. Due to Covid-19 no services are scheduled.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store