Hughes, Michael Francis, age 79, was born into eternal life on April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Madeline Kennelly Hughes for 59 years. Recent resident of Smith Village, Chicago. Resident of Oak Brook Club, Oak Brook, IL. Loving father of Peggy Hughes and Matthew Hughes (deceased). Fondly referred to as "Big Mike". Proud son of Cyril and Bernadette Hughes (deceased). Devoted brother of the late Ed (Dorothy), Rita Casarotto (Edmond deceased), Cy (Barb), Bernadette (Ralph deceased), Joseph (Maggie). Fond brother-in-law of Sr. Nancy Kennelly, IBVM, Daniel Kennelly (Joann) and Eugene Kennelly ((Lyn). Amazing uncle of 13 nieces and nephews. Numerous great nieces and nephews. Graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and attended the University of IL. Recipient of Honorary Doctoral Degree from Lewis University. Began career as electrical construction apprentice in 1960 and within the same year awarded Apprentice of the Year. Soon took on a position of VP with Premier Electric. In 1983 founded Huen Electric, Inc. with a phone, card table, chairs, used truck and a very devoted spouse, Madeline, by his side. Led Huen to become one of the five largest electrical contracting firms in Chicago area. Vision extended to establish offices in Syracuse, N.Y. and Columbus, N.J. Constructed such high profile Chicago projects including: Wrigley Field, Trump International Tower, Sears Corporate Headquarters, Cook County Hospital, Soldier Field, University of Chicago, Navy Pier, Millennium Park, Chicago Speedway and various VA Hospital Projects. Being a community leader he served as: President of the Chicago Area Council Boy Scouts; Board member of ACE Tech Charter School, Board of Trustees Lewis University, Mt. Carmel High School President's Advisory Council; and Advisory Board of Misericordia. His generous heart supported many charities. Some of which are: Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Off the Street Club, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, Covenant House and Mercy Ships. Mike could be seen as a merciful giver to others. Following Company functions distributed food to the homeless on Lower Wacker Drive and city soup kitchens as well as standing at busy intersections with his hardhat for Misericordia Candy Days. Never asking others to do more than he was committed to giving. His mission on earth was to reach out to those most in need. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date to be announced. In the spirit of Mike's giving wishes donations may be sent to: Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (https://ibvm.us/) Office of Development, PO Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187-0508
Off the Street Club (https://offthestreetclub.com/ ) 25 N Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL 60624
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.