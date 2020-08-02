Professor Emeritus and former Chairman of History at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Michael Perman passed away on July 24th in Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his children, Sarah (Rakesh) and Benjamin (Lindsay); grandchildren, Victoria, Veronica and Cameron; brother David; and, nieces, Molly and Anna. Michael arrived in Champaign from London, England 57 years ago to pursue graduate studies in U.S. History at the University of Illinois. He later moved to Chicago to study under the late Prof. John Hope Franklin at the University of Chicago. His scholarship included a life-time study of 19th Century Southern Political History authoring several influential monographs and mentoring three generations of students. In 2002 Michael was appointed the John Adams Distinguished Professor of American History, Utrecht University, Netherlands. His research and teaching interests were broad. Throughout his career these included the American South, the Civil War and Reconstruction, slavery and race relations, citizenship and immigration policy. Michael considered Chicago his home and spent many hours enjoying and supporting the local performing arts. Motivated by his intimate knowledge of the great injustices of the past, Michael was a tireless advocate for minority voting rights in northeastern Illinois and throughout the U.S. Memorial services will be held in Chicago at a future date to be announced. A scholarship fund will be created in his name at the University of Illinois at Chicago to support graduate students in the Department of History.





