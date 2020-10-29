Michael Ray Tatum, 72, passed away from natural causes on October 19, 2020, in his Willowbrook, Illinois home. Tatum was a proud and loving father, and leaves behind two daughters, Sophia Marie Young Tatum of Washington, D.C., and Olivia Grace Young Tatum of Chicago. He was also a loving brother, and is survived by his younger sister, Patti McAlpin, of Lexington, Kentucky, with whom he remained close until his passing. Born on October 1, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Edgar Ray Tatum and Kathryne Gillis Tatum, Tatum's humble roots were always a point of pride and a source of fond memories. He was an avid reader with a hunger for learning and loved to share his fascinations with others. It's an understatement to say his passions and interests were wide-ranging, as they encompassed everything from politics to the science of the universe -- not to mention golf and fishing. Tatum graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (formerly Rose Polytechnic Institute), before moving to Chicago and starting his career in insurance. He went on to receive his master's degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Tatum was dedicated to his profession, working for companies including Corroon & Black, Willis, and Aon. He was known for his work ethic. His career took him around the world and introduced him to numerous life-long friends. He will not only be remembered for countless admirable qualities and life lessons he passed along to his daughters, but especially for his good nature and down-to-earth view of the world, his wit and humor, and his natural talent for story-telling. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in his name to the Indian Prairie Public Library Foundation & Friends. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com
Info: (708) 352-6500